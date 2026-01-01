100% Event Satisfaction!*

The Most Efficient Way to do Business
Spatec North America brings together top spa leaders and innovative suppliers for a highly curated business experience designed to deliver meaningful connections and measurable results.
Hosted in an exceptional luxury resort setting, the event combines productive business meetings with relaxed networking experiences, creating the perfect environment to build relationships, exchange ideas, and accomplish months of business development in just a few days.
What makes Spatec different?
- Pre-selected one-on-one meetings tailored to your business goals
- Connect directly with qualified spa leaders and industry-leading suppliers
- Discover innovative products, services, and technologies driving the industry forward
- Exchange best practices and insights with respected industry peers
What to Expect
One-to-One Meetings
The Process
Exclusivity is the Name of the Game
Networking
Events are great for business.
Let’s make them good for the world.
Quest Zero is the Questex initiative to bring you community connection, discovery and learning without the green house gasses. We’re committed to reach net zero by 2050 – if not before!
Learn more about the Quest Zero initiative and specific actions already being taken to reduce emissions at events like this one.Quest Zero Initiative
Let’s reach net zero together!
Download tips so you can have a more sustainable event experience.