100% Event Satisfaction!*

Relationships That Drive Results

Watch why top spa and wellness decision-makers call Spatec the most valuable event of their year.

The Most Efficient Way to do Business

Spatec North America brings together top spa leaders and innovative suppliers for a highly curated business experience designed to deliver meaningful connections and measurable results.

Hosted in an exceptional luxury resort setting, the event combines productive business meetings with relaxed networking experiences, creating the perfect environment to build relationships, exchange ideas, and accomplish months of business development in just a few days.

What makes Spatec different?

  • Pre-selected one-on-one meetings tailored to your business goals
  • Connect directly with qualified spa leaders and industry-leading suppliers
  • Discover innovative products, services, and technologies driving the industry forward
  • Exchange best practices and insights with respected industry peers
Spatec

What to Expect

One-to-One Meetings

One-to-One Meetings

Spatec brings together the most prestigious owners and operators of major resort, hotel, destination, chain day spas, and design and management companies to meet with key suppliers.

The Process

The Process

A customized meeting schedule is drawn up for each company based on both buyer & supplier requests.

Exclusivity is the Name of the Game

Exclusivity is the Name of the Game

A relaxed, luxurious, intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop to meet, engage and do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness, and speed.

Networking

Networking

Spatec will help you jump start potential long-term industry relationships through 1:1 meetings, enjoyable shared experiences, theme nights, philanthropy and other rewarding activities.
Attend as a Hosted Buyer

Conduct serious business, network with your peers and build strategic relationships with suppliers

Attend as a Supplier

Network with high-level spa and wellness industry decision-makers and grow your business

About Spatec

Learn more about this unique event, designed to deliver maximum results

Events are great for business.

Let’s make them good for the world.

Quest Zero is the Questex initiative to bring you community connection, discovery and learning without the green house gasses. We’re committed to reach net zero by 2050 – if not before!

Learn more about the Quest Zero initiative and specific actions already being taken to reduce emissions at events like this one.

Quest Zero Initiative

Let’s reach net zero together!

Download tips so you can have a more sustainable event experience.

Spatec North America 2026 Highlights 📸

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