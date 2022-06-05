Intro

Exclusivity is the Name of the Game

This year’s Spatec events are bringing together top spa operators with leading suppliers for a few days of discreet networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one private meetings. A relaxed, luxurious, intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop to meet, engage and do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness, and speed.

The Spatec Experience Gives You

One-to-One Meetings

Maximize out of the office time in focused meetings with key decision-makers

Luxurious Venue

Conduct business in a relaxed, luxurious, intimate setting providing you the perfect backdrop to network with unprecedented ease

Unlimited Networking

Solidify existing relationships and build strong connections with new decision makers

Discover New Products & Services

Ask questions, learn about new products and services, indulge in opportunities that invigorate and move your business forward

Unparalleled ROI

100% of our previous delegates tell us that Spatec offers the best return on investment!

Attend as a Hosted Buyer

Conduct serious business, network with your peers and build strategic relationships with suppliers

Learn More

Attend as a Supplier

Network with high-level spa and wellness industry decision-makers and grow your business

Learn More

About Spatec

Learn more about this unique event, designed to deliver maximum results

Learn More

100% Event Satisfaction!*

*2021 Spatec NPS score - buyers & suppliers

Spatec 2021 | The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

     

"What an incredible Spatec event, and a great way to return to networking events after a long hiatus. This event was flawlessly and thoughtfully executed by the hard-working, conscientious Spatec team. The feedback from everyone I spoke to was that the event was so productive, enjoyable and made everyone feel excited and optimistic of the spa industry returning to ‘normal.’ I’m so glad I was able to be part of the event. Money and time VERY well spent!"

Delia McLinden, VP Sales & Business Development, FarmHouse Fresh

Read More