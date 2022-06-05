100% Event Satisfaction!*

"What an incredible Spatec event, and a great way to return to networking events after a long hiatus. This event was flawlessly and thoughtfully executed by the hard-working, conscientious Spatec team. The feedback from everyone I spoke to was that the event was so productive, enjoyable and made everyone feel excited and optimistic of the spa industry returning to ‘normal.’ I’m so glad I was able to be part of the event. Money and time VERY well spent!"

Delia McLinden, VP Sales & Business Development, FarmHouse Fresh